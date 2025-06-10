Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.73.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

