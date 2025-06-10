Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,871 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PDD were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PDD by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in PDD by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PDD opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

