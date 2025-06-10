Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,115 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of INSP stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

