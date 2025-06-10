Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,544 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,924,000 after buying an additional 99,766 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 494,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.27%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.