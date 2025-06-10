Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kemper were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of KMPR opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

