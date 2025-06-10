Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

