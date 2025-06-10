Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $4,577,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,066,952.30. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 24,168 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $1,949,390.88.

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $3,588,500.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

