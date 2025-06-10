Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

NYSE:ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.60 and a 200-day moving average of $558.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

