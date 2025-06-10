Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Reduced by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

