S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

