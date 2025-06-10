Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as high as C$19.26. Savaria shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 29,205 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark upgraded Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.56.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$196,092.00. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

