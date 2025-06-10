Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

