Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

