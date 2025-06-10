SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $176,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

