SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Matthew Freund acquired 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBDC

Barings BDC Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.