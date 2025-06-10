Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.42. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.