Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SPG opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.