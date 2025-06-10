Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Edison International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 8.1%

EIX opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.