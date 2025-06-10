Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of EQT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EQT by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in EQT by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EQT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

