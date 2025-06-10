Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

