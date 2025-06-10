Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Up 3.0%

SNAP stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,887.79. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $194,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,541,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,386,198.70. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,313 shares of company stock valued at $13,541,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

