Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2%

PYPL opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

