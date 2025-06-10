Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

