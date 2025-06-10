Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $5,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

