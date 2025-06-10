Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 597 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 95.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.9%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $373.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

