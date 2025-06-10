Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE SYF opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

