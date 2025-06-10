Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

