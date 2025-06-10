Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

