Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%
SHW opened at $357.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average is $352.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $290.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
