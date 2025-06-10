Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 676.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6,477.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Etsy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

