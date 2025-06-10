Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,343 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,194,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

