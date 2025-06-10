Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.