SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,851,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

