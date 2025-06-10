Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $10,638,936.30 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. This trade represents a 57.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $214.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

