Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and traded as high as $66.35. Sodexo shares last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Sodexo Trading Up 2.6%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
