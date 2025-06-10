SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,728,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,742.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 659,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

