SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

