SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lessened by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

