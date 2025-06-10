Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,367,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $699.13 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $717.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $615.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

