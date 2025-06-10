Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 83,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Westwater Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Westwater Resources Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of WWR opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.06. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Westwater Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.