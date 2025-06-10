Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,828 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 31,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $214,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Moxam sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,123.84. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,531,933 shares of company stock valued at $56,140,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

View Our Latest Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.