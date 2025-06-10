Summit Global Investments Has $2.21 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105,861 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% in the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 47,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 286,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.