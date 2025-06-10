Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet Sells 44,199 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 44,199 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.17, for a total transaction of C$3,897,025.83.

Jacques Jr. Goulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 26,812 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.21, for a total transaction of C$2,338,274.52.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$89.73.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.89.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

