The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

