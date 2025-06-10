The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Mosaic by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

