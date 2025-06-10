The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WMB opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

