Top Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that research, develop and manufacture batteries and related components—ranging from lithium-ion cells and solid-state designs to full energy‐storage systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to industries like electric vehicles, consumer electronics and renewable-energy grid storage, where demand for efficient, high-performance batteries is rapidly growing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,224. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $178,200,000.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293,422.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.98. 779,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,109. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE:PLG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 1,412,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,352. The company has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ:ABAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.46. 811,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,067. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -2.61. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NASDAQ:NVX remained flat at $1.13 on Friday. 53,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Read More