Top Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 7th

Indivior, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, Tilray, Cronos Group, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the cultivation, production, distribution or support services for cannabis and hemp-derived products. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the legal marijuana market, which can be highly sensitive to regulatory changes, consumer trends and broader market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. 214,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. 28,643,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,837,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 4,999,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,739. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,558. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

