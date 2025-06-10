Top Entertainment Stocks To Research – June 7th

Roblox, Alibaba Group, and Target are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves producing, distributing, or showcasing entertainment content—such as film studios, television networks, streaming services, music labels, and theme parks. Their performance often reflects consumer spending on leisure activities and can be sensitive to trends in popular culture, technological shifts, and economic conditions. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to the media and entertainment sector’s growth potential and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. Roblox has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 9,718,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,013,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. 7,816,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

