Top Financial Stocks To Watch Today – June 7th

Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, and Uber Technologies are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset managers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the financial sector’s performance, which is closely tied to interest rates, credit conditions and broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,705,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942,447. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.24. 12,558,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,173. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. 28,140,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,713,389. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

